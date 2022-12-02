Notre Dame's got 'Milk' for a sixth season as Vinson elects to return
The Notre Dame football program does, for another season.
One of the nation’s top long snappers, former walk-on Michael “Milk” Vinson, announced Friday via Twitter he’ll return to play for the Irish in 2023 as a sixth-year player, exercising his COVID exemption year.
The 6-2, 228-pound Winnetka, Ill., product has been ND’s regular snapper on punts, field goals and extra points since the start of the 2020 season. He was put on scholarship on Dec. 16, 2021, a couple of weeks after current head coach Marcus Freeman was elevated from defensive coordinator to replace LSU-bound Brian Kelly.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports