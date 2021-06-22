 Notre Dame Football To Get Three June Recruiting Visits From 2023 IMG Academy Four-Star Wide Receiver Carnell Tate
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-22 08:14:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame To Get Three June Visits From 2023 Four-Star WR Carnell Tate

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
Carnell Tate initially planned one June visit to Notre Dame.

He anticipates ending the month having made three trips to South Bend.

The 2023 four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver and Chicago native first saw Notre Dame on June 6. He returned June 18 — a busier weekend with several 2022 recruits on campus and the team back for summer workouts. He’s planning one more trip for June 27.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Carnell Tate
Tate, Rivals’ No. 48 overall player in the class of 2023, is a priority target for Notre Dame. (Rivals.com)

“I went June 6 just to get the experience,” Tate said. “I went June 18 with the official visitors and hung out with them.”

It’s a short trip from Chicago for Tate, who saw a couple friendly faces on his return. Pat Coogan, his former teammate at Chicago’s Marist High School, is a freshman offensive lineman at Notre Dame. The Irish’s 2022 quarterback commit, Steve Angeli, was Tate’s teammate with BOOM 7-on-7. He was on campus for his official visit June 18.

