Notre Dame To Get Three June Visits From 2023 Four-Star WR Carnell Tate
Carnell Tate initially planned one June visit to Notre Dame.
He anticipates ending the month having made three trips to South Bend.
The 2023 four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver and Chicago native first saw Notre Dame on June 6. He returned June 18 — a busier weekend with several 2022 recruits on campus and the team back for summer workouts. He’s planning one more trip for June 27.
“I went June 6 just to get the experience,” Tate said. “I went June 18 with the official visitors and hung out with them.”
It’s a short trip from Chicago for Tate, who saw a couple friendly faces on his return. Pat Coogan, his former teammate at Chicago’s Marist High School, is a freshman offensive lineman at Notre Dame. The Irish’s 2022 quarterback commit, Steve Angeli, was Tate’s teammate with BOOM 7-on-7. He was on campus for his official visit June 18.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news