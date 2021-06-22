Notre Dame To Get Three June Visits From 2023 Four-Star WR Carnell Tate

“I went June 6 just to get the experience,” Tate said. “I went June 18 with the official visitors and hung out with them.”

It’s a short trip from Chicago for Tate, who saw a couple friendly faces on his return. Pat Coogan, his former teammate at Chicago’s Marist High School, is a freshman offensive lineman at Notre Dame. The Irish’s 2022 quarterback commit, Steve Angeli, was Tate’s teammate with BOOM 7-on-7. He was on campus for his official visit June 18.