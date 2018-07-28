Chicago (IL) Marist senior defensive back recruit Kendric Nowling (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) decided on Friday to give Eastern Michigan University his verbal commitment. Nowling takes a few minutes and discusses his decision here.

"I made my second visit to Eastern Michigan on Monday and it was great" Nowling said. "I was able to get some answers and I sat down and talked it over with my family and decided I was ready to commit to Eastern Michigan."

Nowling, who saw his overall recruiting stock oar this past spring and early summer pointed towards several factors in his decision.

"On Monday I was able to go around and see things like the dorms. and I also spent a lot of time looking into the academic side at EMU. I was able to talk with an academic advisor and I just felt a strong connection with the school. I know that I'll get a good education at Eastern Michigan. I also really have a great connection with all of the coaches at Eastern Michigan including head coach Chris Creighton. I just really bonded with the coaches and some of the players at EMU and overall it's just a really good fit for me."

Nowling, who looked hard at North Dakota and Georgetown before making his decision also admitted that getting to play at the FBS level was an important factor in his final decision as well.

"Mu main goal with my recruiting all along was to get an opportunity to play at the highest level possible and getting an offer from Eastern Michigan was important to me. I visited a few other schools and they were nice but I also just never felt the way I feel when I'm at Eastern Michigan. EMU is an opportunity that I just couldn't pass up."

Nowling is also thrilled to put his recruiting process behind him.

'"I'm just happy that I can now just focus on my senior year and my season without worrying about recruiting. Eastern Michigan offered and recruiting me as more of an athlete type on defense. They plan to be able to move me around a lot at safety and outside linebacker for them."

Kendric Nowling is verbally committed to Eastern MIchigan.