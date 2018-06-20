Chicago (IL) Marist senior defensive back recruit Kendric Nowling (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) has been one of the most impressive performers this summer on the college camp circuit. Nowling discusses his great summer along with his next steps in his recruiting process here.

"It's been a very good spring and summer for me so far," Nowling said. "I've been able to add a lot of offers and it seems like once I started getting out to the college camps things really took off for me."

Wilson filled us in on his latest offers so far this summer.

"I have scholarship offers now from Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Indiana State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Western Illinois, South Dakota State, Sacred Heart and also Georgetown. My latest offer is from Eastern Michigan, I still need to learn more about Eastern Michigan to be honest. I was able to visit Eastern Michigan last season for the game against Western Michigan and that trip went well. EMU also offers Mechanical Engineering which is what I want to study in college which is another plus."

Nowling has also been in contact with several new schools this summer.

"I've also been in contact with the coaches from North Dakota State, Wyoming, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, Missouri and Western Michigan. All of those coaches have told me they like me and want to see my first few games on video."

So does Nowling have anymore college camps or campus visits planned?

"I'm camping at North Dakota State soon and that will be my last camp this summer. I'm also hoping to get out to visit some of the schools who have offered me already sometime in July. I'm sitting down with my parents ands we are trying to figure it all out now."

Nowling is also looking forward to his upcoming senior season.

"Our team is gonna be good this year and I'm excited to really get going."

