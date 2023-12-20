OVERVIEW OF THE CURRENT 2024 RECRUITING CLASS

Omillio Agard is currently the highest-rated commit in Wisconsin's 2024 class. (Rivals.com)

Wisconsin is expected to begin Wednesday morning with 20 scholarship commitments in the 2024 class. The group currently ranks No. 20 in the country and No 4 in the Big Ten, one of the best hauls in the program's history during the Rivals.com era. It also features nine early enrollees. Uncharacteristically, the class includes just two commitments from inside Wisconsin. The 18 other athletes come from 12 different states: Tennessee, Texas, Illinois, South Dakota, Florida, New Jersey, Minnesota, Hawaii, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and Alabama.

WHO TO WATCH ON SIGNING DAY

Four-star defensive end Ernest Willor will decide on Wednesday. (Rivals.com)

There are at least four prospects Wisconsin fans should keep an eye on Wednesday. 1) Four-star defensive end Ernest Willor Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Maryland Decision time: 2:00 PM Prediction: Wisconsin 2) Three-star tight end Robert Booker Teams in contention: Wisconsin, UCLA Decision time: 3:45 PM Prediction: Wisconsin 3) Four-star cornerback Xavier Lucas Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Miami Decision time: 11:30 AM Prediction: Wisconsin 4) Three-star safety Cam Dooley Teams in contention: Wisconsin, Maryland, Kentucky Decision time: 7:00 AM Prediction: Kentucky

PREFERRED WALK-ON CLASS FOR THE BADGERS

Wisconsin walk-on commit Drew Bramm. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

As of Wednesday morning, the Badgers are expected to sign no less than four preferred walk-ons in the 2024 class, a list the currently includes Oak Creek inside linebacker Drew Bramm, West De Pere wide receiver Langdon Nordgaard, Lodi safety Mason Lane and Minnetonka quarterback Milos Spasojevic.

WISCONSIN WILL HAVE SCHOLARSHIPS TO PLAY WITH THIS WINTER

How active will head coach Luke Fickell be in the transfer portal? (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

