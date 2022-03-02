O'Connell unquestioned No. 1 QB, but who's backup?
Practice was over. But there was Aidan O’Connell, taking snaps from Gus Hartwig and throwing deep-outs.
It was the first practice of spring drills, and O’Connell already was working overtime as he preps to punctuate an improbably successful Purdue career in style.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news