Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice senior tight end recruit David O'Keeffe (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) had several college options and offers and in the end decided to end his recruiting process and gave Harvard his verbal commitment.

"I looked really hard at several different Ivy League schools," O'Keeffe said. "I visited Penn and Harvard and Harvard just was the best possible fit for me."

O'Keeffe discussed why he decided to commit to the Crimson.

"The overall strength of the academics is an obvious reason. I camped at Harvard and I was able to get to meet the guys on the team along with the coaches and I just felt a great connection with everyone at Harvard. I was also really impressed with the campus and everything that Harvard had to offer. I looked at several others but I just felt that Harvard is the best possible fit. After my camp and visit I waited a few days and then called up the Harvard coaches and committed."

O'Keeffe also feels that the Harvard offense is a great fit for him.

"I also looked hard at the football side as well as the academics and how well I fit in socially. Harvard runs a two tight end offense and that was also a big selling point to me. I'll get a chance to earn early playing time and hopefully get into the rotation. The overall fit for me from the football perspective was another big factor in my commitment to Harvard."



O'Keeffe is also thrilled to have his decision made this summer.

"It's definitely a relief. I never had a set time frame in mind for making a decision but now I'm just glad it all worked out for me. I really wanted to focus on my senior season without any distractions and now I can do that."

David O'Keeffe is verbally committed to Harvard.

