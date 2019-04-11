Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel sophomore athlete recruit Kenenna Odeluga (6-foot-0, 200 pounds) was able to make a recent visit to the University of Minnesota. Odeluga, who is already holding an early offer from Northern Illinois University checks in and recaps his impressions from the Twin Cities and much more in this recruiting update.

"I made a visit to Minnesota not too long ago and it was a nice visit," Odeluga said. "I'm playing for Boom 7on7 this spring and a bunch of us from Boom went up for a visit."

Odeluga filled us in on his first impressions from his University of Minnesota visit.

"I just had a really nice visit to Minnesota. Minnesota has great facilities and the coaches at Minnesota are just very down to earth and they also bring a lot of energy. It was my first ever visit to Minnesota and it just seems like a really nice campus and area. I was able to sit in one a team meeting and I was really impressed with head coach PJ Fleck. Coach Fleck is just the type of guy who can just capture your attention, he's also very personable and he always has energy. I was able to also talk to a few of the coaches at Minnesota and they seem intrigued by me. They said that they would be back in my school in a few weeks and that I need to be patient when it comes to recruiting."

Does Odeluga have any other visits planned?

"I'm thinking about heading out to Iowa for a visit. They have started to show some interest but I don't have anything set up just yet."

Odeluga will also continue to focus on his academics this spring while also playing 7on7 for Boom.

"Sometimes I get some flack for playing 7on7 with Boom but I really like it. People see the tournaments and throwing money and all of that but they don't see the work that we put in day to day. It's changed me a lot. I'm able to see just how good the competition level is playing against teams from across the country. It makes you realize that you are just a small fish in a huge pond. I've been able to learn more about pass coverages and also just making better reads in the passing game. I can recognize route trees better than before and I feel that playing for Boom and playing 7on7 has improve my game."

Kenenna Odeluga has a scholarship offers from Northern Illinois University.