Official visitor preview: Smaller group of top targets headed to Wisconsin
Wisconsin will continue the month of June with a smaller group of high-priority targets in the 2025 recruiting class.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at six uncommitted prospects headed to Madison this week, as well as four current commits en route to campus on Friday.
CORNERBACK JAHMARE WASHINGTON
Schools to watch: Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Kansas
Expected official visits: Wisconsin (June 7)
The Word: Wisconsin cornerback target Jahmare Washington has just one known official visit scheduled at this point. The Badgers hosted the three-star prospect in February and again in April for unofficial visits. Michigan State, Kansas, Cincinnati and Indiana are all options for officials this month. UW recently landed a commitment from cornerback Rukeem Stroud, but Washington is also a top priority in this cycle.
Early prediction: Wisconsin
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER NICOLAS CLAYTON
Schools to watch: Florida State, Illinois, Nebraska, Tulane, UCF and Wisconsin
Official visits: Nebraska (May 10), UCF (May 31), Wisconsin (June 7), Tulane (June 13), Florida State (June 18), Illinois (June 21)
The Word: Three of Nicolas Clayton's six planned official visits have already taken place. Wisconsin will host the three-star prospect on June 7, but the in-state Seminoles could be the school to watch next month. Clayton is the third projected outside linebacker Wisconsin is set to host this month after Jayden Woods and Jayden Loftin were in Madison last weekend.
Early prediction: Florida State
RUNNING BACK BYRON LOUIS
