Yorkville (Ill.) senior offensive guard recruit Logan Brasfield (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) made a weekend official visit to Coastal Carolina and on Monday decided to commit to the Chanticleers his verbal commitment. Brasfield discusses his college decision in this breaking recruiting news story.

"I had an amazing official visit to Coastal Carolina this past weekend and I knew right away I found the place for me," Brasfield said. "I decided to commit to Coastal Carolina this morning (Monday) and I wanted to call up the other schools who offered me and let them know my decision before making it public."

Brasfield pointed towards several key factors which led to his verbal commitment to Coastal Carolina.

"The people in and around the football program at Coastal Carolina are just great and between the coaches, the team and really everyone they just made me feel so welcomed. It's just an amazing school and an amazing place. Coastal is located in a beautiful area, the weather is always nice all year long and the overall environment was just really impressive. The football program is on the rise and I don't see that changing anytime soon. The football program also has newer coaches and we will be the first recruiting class for them and I like being a part of this staff's first class. The coaches at Coastal said they would start me at tackle but they also said I could end up playing for them anywhere on the line. They also said they want me to come in and compete right away for early playing time."

So who else did Brasfield consider before committing to Coastal Carolina?

"I looked pretty hard at Wyoming along with Marshall. Marshall came into the picture later in the process but they gave me a lot to consider. Wyoming is also a great school and program and they have a lot to offer. Coastal just has so much to offer both on and off the field and the official visit really made a big difference. Distance was really never a big factor for me. I was looking hard at Coastal along with Wyoming so I figured I would be heading out to either the Eastern or Western part of the country for college. I'm expecting to not come home a ton while I'm playing football in college no matter which school I chose so it was never a huge factor in my decision."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Brasfield?

""Calling up the coaches at the other schools and telling them my decision. You build up a relationship with these coaches and just telling them no has been harder than I expected, but it's something I felt I needed to do."

What advice would Brasfield give to anyone going through the recruiting process in the future?

"I would just tell them to enjoy the process. Very few kids get the chance to be recruited especially by D1 schools. Just enjoy it and when it comes time to make a decision you'll know what school will be the best fit for you."

Logan Brasfield is verbally committed to Coastal Carolina.