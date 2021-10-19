Ohio State offer an 'unreal experience' for Jimmy Rolder

The Buckeyes are the latest team to pull the trigger on a scholarship offer for the four-star LB out of Marist HS in Chicago. Following his conversation with coach Ryan Day , Rolder reacted to his newest offer from Ohio State .

Class of 2022 LB Jimmy Rolder received his first power-five offer from Illinois on Oct. 19. Fast forward ten days later, and Rolder has gone from an under the radar prospect, to arguably the hottest recruit in the midwest.

What was your reaction when Ohio State offered you, and what was coach Day’s message when you talked?

"It was super cool to talk to coach Day," Rolder said. "When he offered me, it was just an unreal experience. This offer goes to show how patience and hard work can pay off even as a senior in high school. Coach Day just told me that he really liked what he had seen, and he liked how I play. It wasn’t a super long conversation, but it was still cool to talk with him."

What does this offer mean to you?

"Ohio State is a big offer to receive, so it has made this process much harder for me," Rolder said. "I had multiple schools in consideration, and a high level school like Ohio State made my final decision that much more difficult."

Is there a team that stands out in your recruitment, or are you still wide open?

"As of right now, I am still going to continue looking and visiting schools until I find the right fit for me," Rolder said.

How would you describe the last week of your recruiting?

"The only word to describe my last week of recruiting is crazy," Rolder said. "I’ve never been on the phone with so many people in my life. I was not expecting this much attention, especially this late into the process. I can’t complain though, because I’m gonna be able to live out a dream of playing college football at a high level."

Do you have a commitment timeline?

"I’m not exactly sure when I would commit to a school," Rolder said. "But, it won't be too far into the future. It will just depend on when I believe a school is a perfect fit after seeing everything they have to offer."