Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy junior offensive line prospect Kyle Baltazar (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) had an impressive 2022 IHSA football season for the 2022 Class 8A state champion Ramblers and was one of a handful of underclassmen starters for Loyola Academy in 2022. Baltazar checks in and recaps his season along with his off season plans and latest recruiting news in this update.

"These days I've been just getting some rest and recovering from the long season," Baltazar said. "It still feels great to be a state champion and we will get back together as a team and start team lifts after the holidays."

Baltazar was asked to look back at his just completed season and grade his on the field performance.

"Overall I felt pretty good about my pass protection this season. I focused a lot on my pass pro in the off season and also worked hard on improving my overall feet and footwork. I also felt I was able to get out and pill much better this season and my game just improved a lot compared to last season. I'm looking to just improve everything about my overall game this off-season. I want to keep working on my overall feet and have better footwork and just have better overall leverage."

So what's the latest with Baltazar and his recruiting process this off-season?

"I made a game day visit during the season to Miami of Ohio and I really enjoyed that visit. The school overall is just really nice and I was impressed with the campus and the facilities at Miami. Miami has a lot of Loyola guys on the roster and I really like the coaches. They have a great coaching staff at Miami and I'm hoping to stay in contact with them. I've also been in contact with the coaches at Wisconsin and also Iowa State. Yale has also been talking with my coaches at school."

Baltazar, who also plays Lacrosse for Loyola in the spring discussed what he was able to learn from a very strong senior class this past season.

"The seniors demanded that everyone buy into the program and we all worked towards the same goal. They also demanded that we show up and work hard every day and our o line group was a really right knit group this season. I want to help carry that forward into next season and I also need to be a more vocal leader for my team."

