Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy senior offensive guard recruit Kyle Baltazar (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) over the weekend decided to wrap up his recruiting process and gave Army his verbal commitment. Baltazar, who also made a late July unofficial visit to West Point discusses his decision in this latest recruiting update.

"In all honesty the reason why I decided to commit to Army was everything ," Baltazar said. "They have so much to offer both on the field, in the class room and then also the post graduate opportunities just made Army very appealing so I committed."

Baltazar pointed towards some of the key factors in his commitment to West Point.

"West Point offers a world class education along with playing at the highest level for football. I have a great relationship with the coaches from Army.. Coach Matt Drinkall who is my position coach along with my area recruiter for Army is just a great guy. I've also had some great talked with head coach Jeff Monken and he's a Chicagoland guy from Joliet so he knows this area well and he's someone I can relate to really well. It's also always been in the back of my mind even as a little kid about Army and West Point and serving my country. I made a spring game visit to Army, then I went back on July 28th for another unofficial visit."

Baltazar also pointed towards his recent unofficial visit to West Point as another key in his decision making process.

"I really enjoyed my first visit to West Point for the spring game, but I still had some questions about Army along with just getting to know the coaches better. The visit on July 28th played a big role in my decision. I was able to just sit down and talk one on one with the coaches at Army and I just got to know everyone so much better. I also was able to talk with some of the kids already on the team at Army including Jabril Williams from Joliet Catholic. We had a really good talk and he gave me great feedback and information and I talked to a few other kids who gave me really honest feedback. I was also able to learn more about having to serve after graduation along with the different post-graduate Army has to offer and it's all pretty amazing."



So what other schools did Baltazar consider before committing to Army?

"I looked into a lot of the different Patriot League schools like Colgate, Lafayette and Bucknell. They are all great schools and offer strong academics, but the overall package that Army has to offer is hard for any other schools to match."

Baltazar is also thrilled to have his college decision behind him before his began his first day of practice on Monday at Loyola Academy.

"I'm just very happy and excited about my decision. We had our first day of practice today (Monday) and it just feels good to be back with my team. We have a new head coach (Beau Desherow) but it's really all of the same assistant coaches back from last season and it feels good."

Kyle Baltazar is verbally committed to Army.

