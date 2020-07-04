EdgyTim - OL Barlev commits to BGSU

Plainfield (Ill.) East senior two star ranked offensive guard recruit Zack Barlev (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) decided to celebrate Independence Day a little bit early today, as Barlev gave Bowling Green State University his verbal commitment. Barlev discusses his college decision here.

"I wanted to just make my announcement today because I love this country," Barlev said. "It's a great day to celebrate as an American and I'm also celebrating my decision to commit to Bowling Green."

Barlev discussed why he decided to commit to the Bowling Green State University Falcons.

"I had narrowed things down to three schools and I was able to make visits to all three schools. I visited Illinois back in February, then a few weeks ago my family and I drove out to see Western Kentucky and Bowling Green in person. We just drove around and walked around both WKY and BGSU and it gave me a good feel for what each school looks like and what they have to offer. Bowling Green recruited me the hardest out of any school by far. I was able to build up a great relationship with the coaches at BGSU. BGSU just has a lot of positives to offer. The coaches at BGSU feel I can come and compete early for playing time. BGSU recruited me as an offensive guard but they also teach all of the linemen to play all five line positions. I feel I can fit in well there and I can play anywhere on the offensive line."

Getting a chance to see the BGSU campus in person was another big factor in Barlev's final choice.

"I was really glad that I made a visit and saw the school in person. BGSU is just a really nice and I liked the fact that everything is really close. It just seems like everything at BGSU is within walking distance and the campus and surrounding area is really nice."

So how big of a factor was the ongoing COVID19 pandemic play in Barlev's decision?

"It (COVID19) played a massive factor. I had some schools contact me and say that they really liked me and said I was a great kid, but they also wanted to see me in person this spring and summer and that just never happened. I was able to add a lot more good size and weight and I'm up to 292 pounds now. I was ready to hit the camps and show the coaches what I can do and how much I improved since last season. ."

Barlev is now ready to focus in on his upcoming 2020 senior season.

"Everyone on my team has been working really hard and we just can't wait to get the season here. ."

Zack Barlev is verbally committed to Bowling Green State University.