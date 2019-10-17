Plainfield (Ill.) East junior offensive tackle prospect Zack Barlev (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) has been drawing recruiting attention and interest from several new schools so far this fall. Barley also made a recent game day visit to Western Michigan University and recaps his latest recruiting and visits here.

"Recruiting has been going pretty well," Barlev said. "I've also been just really focused on my team and finishing the season strong. We need to win our last two games to get into the state playoff field and everyone is locked in."

So which schools has Barlev been in contact with so far this fall?

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Western Michigan, NIU, Miami of Ohio, Michigan State along with Cincinnati and also Iowa State. Iowa State has started to send me more mail and showing just more attention lately."



Barlev also recapped his recent game day visit to Western Michigan.

"I had a great visit to Western Michigan and it was my first Mid American Conference visit and everything was just really nice. WMU has a really nice game day atmosphere plus I was able to talk with some of the coaches at WMU. I spoke with my area recruiting coach along with the WMU offensive line coach (Jake Moreland). The coaches had some nice things to say about my game this season and they want to get me out for another visit for a junior day event. I was really impressed with the campus which is beautiful. WMU also has a nice indoor facility and I also was impressed with the locker room."

Barlev is also set to make more upcoming college game day visits.

"I'm planning to visit Miami of Ohio next this coming weekend and then I'm going to visit NIU in two weeks. I'm also hoping to get out to see Duke and Michigan State later in the season."



