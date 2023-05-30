Minooka (Ill.) senior offensive tackle recruit Brady Barrowman (6-foot-6, 270 pounds) was able to make a second unofficial visit recently to Ball State University. Barrowman, who also wrapped up his junior year of high school last Friday discusses his recent return visit to Ball State along with updating us on his upcoming summer plans here.

"I was able to get back down to Ball State last week for a visit and it was fun" Barrowman said. "Ball State just had a gathering for the recruits and it was jut sort of a fun day. We played all kinds of games and learned more about the school and the football program. It was my second visit now to Ball State and it was just a good visit and experience."

Barrowman also filled us in on his upcoming summer plans.

"I'm going to camp this summer at the Lindenwood mega camp on June 2nd. I'm also planning to camp at Illinois on June 15th for the Big Man Camp. I'm pretty sure those will be the only camps I'll go to this summer. I'm planning to make an official visit to Ball State, most likely sometime in late June. I'm also considering a few other schools to make an official visit to see this summer. I'm pretty happy with the different college offers I have this summer so I'm not really seeking out a ton of camps to go to trying to land any specific offers."

Does Barrowman have a time frame for making a college decision?

"I'm thinking sometime in late June. I want to take my visits and get my camps all done, then I'll look harder at everything once the camps and visits are completed."

Barrowman is also excited for his upcoming senior season.

"This team has a lot of passion. We also had great senior leadership last season and they really showed us the way to do things and what it will take for us to make that next step."

Brady Barrowman has multiple scholarship offers.

