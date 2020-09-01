EdgyTim - OL Borman will take another path

Burlington (Ill.) Central senior offensive guard prospect Jake Borman (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) ended up giving Illinois State University his verbal commitment. While Borman is indeed accepting an athletic scholarship from the in-state Redbirds, that scholarship will be for track and field as a thrower for the Redbirds.

"I'm just very excited to commit to Illinois State for track," Borman said. "I really considered both track and football but in the end track was my best option for college. I love both sports so I'll miss playing football in college but I'm excited to throw in college "

Borman was able to make a visit to Illinois State track before COVID shut down all on campus visits.

"I was able to make a visit and attend a track junior day event at Illinois State and it was a great visit. I was abler to get to see the school in person along with getting to meet some of the athletes on the track team. Illinois State is also close to home and it's a great school. I really enjoyed visiting Illinois State and it's just a great place to live and go to school."

Did Borman did look into his college options for football before making his decision?

"I had interest and some offers from schools like St. Thomas, Augustana along with SIU plus some smaller schools. In the end I just feel great about Illinois State and while it will be hard to not be playing football, I'll be able to focus on my throwing all year long."

Jake Borman has verbally committed to Illinois State track.



