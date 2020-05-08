Highland (Ill.) junior offensive guard recruit Sam Buck (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) has seen his recruiting stock continue to rise this spring despite being in the middle of the stay at home order in the State of Illinois due to CORVID-19. Buck checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"I added my latest offer from Southwest Minnesota State (D2)," Buck said. "I also have offers now from both Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois."

Buck filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been staying in touch with the schools who have offered me already along with the coaches from Purdue and McKendree (D2) along with a lot of interest from D2 and D3 level schools. I made game visits last fall to both Iowa State and Illinois State. I was planning to make visits this spring to see Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois and also Northern Illinois but those had to be cancelled. SIU also wanted me to visit them for a junior day but I couldn't make it."

Buck also filled us in on how life has changed under the current stay at home order in the State of Illinois during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've been just working on my online school assignments. Online schooling was shaky at first but things have gotten better. I have weights at home so I'm still able to get in my lifts. I miss school a bit and I really miss my friends and just working out and lifting with my team. We have a big team chat that we are in all the time so everyone has been staying in touch and talking all the time."

Does Buck have any potential college camps planned?

"I'm set to go to one day camps at Lindenwood and also the Northwestern Showcase camp. I went to both of those camps last year and I really had fun. So far those camps are still on and I know Lindenwood already moved that camp back until late July which is fine."

Does Buck have a dream school?

"Oklahoma. My entire family are huge OU fans. My Dad lived and played football in college in the State of Oklahoma. My grandma said when I was a little kid that someday I would play at Oklahoma ad we are all huge Sooner fans."

