Naperville (Ill.) North junior offensive guard prospect Sam Caldarazzo (6-foot-3, 275 pounds) is coming off a strong 2017 junior season for the Huskies and head coach Sean Drendel. Caldarazzo, who is also playing lacrosse this spring recaps his latest football recruiting and more in this update.

"I've been playing lLacrosse for the past few season at first just for fun," Caldarazzo said. "But lacrosse also has been great for my quickness and footwork and has helped my football training."

Caldarazzo filled us in on his latest football recruiting news.

"I've been in touch with Indiana State a lot and they seem to be pretty interested. I've also been in contact with the coaches from North Dakota State, Ball State, SIU, Kent State, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Illinois State, Army, Wyoming and North Dakota. Iowa has also shown some interest in me as a center. A lot of those coaches also said that they will be back in my school this spring to watch me workout."

Has Caldarazzo made any college visits?

"I've been out to visit Ball State and Miami of Ohio for junior day visits. I also was at Miami of Ohio last season for a game and both visits went great. Hopefully I can get out to see a few more schools this spring but I don;'t have any plans just yet."

Caldarazzo has also been focused on improving his overall game this off season.

"I worked hard this winter on adding more upper body strength and just having more power. I would say one of the strengths of my game is my overall speed and quickness and I also always work on my speed. I hear from the college coaches about how much they like my overall speed and quickness."

Caldarazzo has also been focused on his upcoming 2018 senior season.

"Everyone has been working hard in the weight room and really focused on getting better. The football season can't get here quick enough. I'm also excited to get out and play some lacrosse in decent weather."

