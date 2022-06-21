OL Cannon Leonard commits to Iowa

Once Class of 2023 offensive lineman Cannon Leonard received a scholarship offer from Iowa, he wasted no time in making a decision. Just one day later, the big 6-foot-9, 265-pound Illinois native announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes.

A three-star prospect, Leonard chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Army, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Ball State, Florida Atlantic, Fordham, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Long Island, Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois, and Yale.

Overall, Leonard is commitment No. 12 for Iowa, joining Marco Lainez, Alex Mota, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Chase Brackney, Leighton Jones, Ben Kueter, John Nestor, Zach Lutmer, Aidan Hall, David Caulker, and Kendrick Raphael in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes.