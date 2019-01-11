Oak Park (IL) Fenwick junior offensive tackle prospect Sean Carpenter (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) has been on several college recruiting radar screens this winter. Carpenter checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this update.

"This winter I've been focused on just getting better and improving my game," Carpenter said. "I've been working out with EFT in McCook along with lifting with my team and I feel like I've been making a lot of positive progress."

Carpenter, who also plays rugby in the spring filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from Eastern Kentucky, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, NIU plus Miami of Ohio and Penn State. I was invited to games last fall by those schools but unfortunately I wasn't able to make it out to any of the schools. Hopefully I'll be able to get out to see some schools in person this spring."

So what has Carpenter been working on this winter to improve his overall game?

"I'm always working on my feet and having better footwork. I also really wanted to focus on improving my hands and having a better punch. I've been working with Coach (Jordan) Diamond at EFT and he's really helped me out. I'm also always working on improving my overall strength. I feel like my strengths are my footwork and my quickness off the snap. I also really study the game and I like to think I have a good grasp of the game."

Does Carpenter have a dream school?

"I grew up watching Notre Dame since I was a kid and I have a lot of family who are big Notre Dame fans."

Carpenter is also excited for his 2019 senior season.

"We had a rough season in 2018 but we bring back some really good kids from last year. We also should have more overall numbers this year and everyone is working hard."