OL Chris Terek nearing decision

This weekend, offensive lineman Chris Terek made his last official visit of the summer with a trip to Iowa City. For the 6-foot-6, 295-pound Illinois native, it was a chance to learn more about the Hawkeyes, who offered a scholarship back in early May.

"It was awesome," said Terek. "We hung out with the coaches and players a bunch. It was great to learn more about their amazing program."

"My host was Mike Myslinski and he was great," Terek said. "I fit in very well with all the players."

On the coaching side of things, Terek was able to spend time with not only offensive line coach George Barnett, but also graduate assistant Jordan Walsh, who is a former Hawkeye that he knows quite well.

"I was with Coach Barnett a bunch," said Terek. "He’s awesome and really believes I can do very well in their program at guard. I was also with Coach Walsh all weekend and he played and coached at my high school, so that was super cool."

Now, it is decision time for Terek after making official visits to Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois this month.

"I plan on making my decision in the next week," Terek said.