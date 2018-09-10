Crystal Lake (IL) South junior offensive linemen recruit Dominic Collado (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) was able to take in a game on Saturday at Paul Brown Stadium as Cincinnati defeated Miami of Ohio 21-0. Collado also has been drawing more recruiting attention this fall and gives us his latest recruiting update here.

"I was able to see the Cincinnati against Miami of Ohio game on Saturday," Collado said. "I have also been in contact with a good amount of college coaches over the past week or so."

Collado discussed his impressions from his college game day experience in Cincinnati on Saturday.

"The game was at Paul Brown Stadium. so I wasn't able to talk to any of the coaches at the game because of NCAA rules. It was a fun game to watch even though they had a lot of rain, but it was still fun. The next day I was able to drive around the campus at Cincinnati and I really liked what I saw. Cincinnati is located in the city but it's also not too congested. I definitely will go back to another game on campus at Cincinnati later this season."

Collado also recapped his recent contact with various college coaches.

"I would say that I've been in contact with 5 to 7 coaches so far. I've been in touch with Cincinnati, Minnesota, Iowa State, South Dakota State, Miami of Ohio and also Illinois. I'm also looking at checking out the Illinois game on Saturday when they play South Florida at Soldier Field in Chicago."

So what are the college coaches telling Collado?

"Most of the coaches just want to reach out and let me know that they will be watching me this season and want to start to build a relationship. Some of the coaches have said they really like my overall game and that I'm on their recruiting board."

Dominic Collado has scholarship offers from Central Michigan and South Dakota State.

