OL Compere has off season plans
Crystal Lake (Ill.) South junior offensive guard prospect Nate Compere (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) recently wrapped up his junior year of high school football. Compere checks in and breaks down his seas...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news