Chicago (Ill) Phillips junior offensive guard/defensive tackle recruit Demerick Morris (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) was one of several top linemen who took part in Saturday night's Chi Town Linemen Challenge in Chicago. Morris checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"I had a lot of fun at the Chi Town Linemen Challenge ," Morris said. "I just love to get out and compete against as many new kids as I can. I also like that I was able to get reps on both sides of the football and I was able to get a lot of work in."

Morris also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I have offers now from NIU, Toledo, Kent State, Western Michigan, Miami of Ohio and Temple. All of those schools have invited me to come out and visit them. I was able to visit Miami of Ohio a few months ago and that's been the only visit I've been able to make so far. I've also been in touch with some other schools like Eastern Michigan, Iowa, Purdue and Iowa State along with a few smaller schools."

Will Morris make any other college visits this coming spring?

"I know that I want to get out soon but I don't have anything set yet. Eastern Michigan really wants me to come visit them. I'm also looking at getting out to Purdue in the spring for a visit. Hopefully I'll be able several more visits but I'm still trying to set things up."

Morris, who is also a solid student in the class room continued to work on improving his overall game this winter.

"I've been just back in the weight room with my team. I'm also training with HeroH along with helping out the HeroH 7on7 team when I can. I've been working hard on improving my overall strength and speed. I just want to be more active and finish every play hard all the way through."

Does Morris, who played on both sides of the football for Phillips in 2018 have a preference when it comes to an eventual position in college?

"I'm hoping that I'll play defensive line in college. I just feel that defense is a better fit for me and I'm just more comfortable on defense. I'm more than willing to play anywhere if I'm needed."

