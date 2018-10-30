Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah senior offensive guard recruit Paul Fay (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) is excited about his season as the Indians are preparing for it's second round Class 7A IHSA playoff game on Saturday against Wheaton South. Fay also recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"It's been a fun season and we had a nice win over Buffalo Grove last week," Fay said. "Now we play a really good Wheaton South team this week. We are working hard and we will be ready for Saturday. It's a big game but at this time of the year they are all big games."

Fay also recapped his latest recruiting news and added a PWO offer from Illinois.

"Illinois offered me a preferred walk on offer today and it's definitely an option that I'm going to consider for sure. Illinois is Big Ten football plus it's pretty close to home.They have a good young team and they also offer a great education. It's an option that I'm going to definitely consider."

Fay also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I made an official visit to Southwest Minnesota State (D2) not too long ago and it went really well. I've also been drawing a lot of interest from Drake, Valparaiso, Northern Colorado plus some other FCS and D2 level schools have all stayed in contact.

Will Fay take any other official visits?

"I'm looking at setting up a few other official visits soon. I'm considering visits to a few D2 schools but for now it's all about my team and our season."

Fay also discussed how his overall game has changed and improved this season.

"It's been a good year for me. This season I moved inside to guard so I'm seeing a lot more double teams. I've been staying lower and getting better leverage. I'm also more physical this season and it feels like my body is starting to get caught up and I'm more physically in tune this season."

Paul Fay has multiple scholarship offers.

