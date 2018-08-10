Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah senior offensive guard recruit Paul Fay (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) had a very strong spring and summer camp showing and is now getting ready for his upcoming senior season which begins in two weeks. Fay checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"Our practices are going well and we are going to be good again this season" Fay said. "As long as everyone keeps our focus and our priorities straight we have a lot of talent back this season."

Fay filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I have offers from Southwest Minnesota State, Truman State, Oliver Nazarene plus Missouri Baptist, Valparaiso along with a few other schools. I've also been staying in touch with several bigger schools like Holy Cross, Brown, Western Illinois and also Southern Illinois. They all want to see some of my early season video highlights and they want to get another evaluation on me before they decided if they will offer me a scholarship or not."

Fay is also hoping to get out to visit some schools and check out some college games this fall..

"I've been invited to go check out some college games this fall. I'm not sure yet if I'll be able to get out but I'm going to try to see a few college games. I'm also sure I'll get out to make some official visits as well. I'm still just sorting everything out for now and staying focused on my team and my season."

Fay is excited to get back on the field this fall.

"We are bring back three starters on our offensive line and everyone has been coming together. I'm just done with all the camps and everything and now I'm just ready to play."

Paul Fay has multiple scholarship offers.

