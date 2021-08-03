OL Gennarelli commits to Army

St. Charles (Ill.) North senior offensive guard recruit Paolo Gennarelli (6-foot-3, 275 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process this summer and gave Army his verbal commitment on Monday and discusses his decision here.

"My Dad and I visited West Point and it was way beyond what I expected," Gennarelli said. "My decision was much more than just a football or a college decision. This was a major life impacting decision and I'm very excited about my commitment to Army."

Gennarelli pointed towards a handful of key factors which led him to commit to West Point.

"The visit I made to Army with my Dad back on June 30th was a big factor in my decision. I was able to just see everything that West Point has to offer along with getting to know the coaches and learn more about academy life. All of the facilities are just amazing at Army. The campus and surrounding area is also just beautiful and everything was just pretty amazing on my visit. On the visit, we had a chance to go to dinner and sit and talk to several West Point alumni. Just getting to visit with all of those who already went to West Point was really impressive and eye opening. I learned right away that graduating from West Point is something special. Army has a huge alumni base that can help and support you once you graduate and are looking for a job in the real world."

Gennarelli also did plenty of research on Army, including talking with former Neuqua Valley and Army LB Jon Rhattigan, who is now playing for the Seattle Seahawks.

"I did a lot of research on West Point, including looking more into academy life and just learning more what a cadet does from day to day. I was able to speak with Jon Rhattigan. I was able to speak with him quite a bit and he was a big help in a lot of ways. He was very honest and upfront about going to West Point and what to expect from the academy side along with everything regarding playing football at Army."

Did Gennarelli look harder into any other schools before committing to West Point?

"I looked hard into Wyoming and I also made a visit to Wyoming earlier this summer. Wyoming also had a lot to offer but Army is just the best overall fit for me. I called up the coaches at Wyoming before I committed to Army and let then know my decision. I didn't want Wyoming to learn about my decision on Twitter. That was not an easy call to make, but I feel like I did the right thing letting them know about my decision."

So which position did Army recruit Gennarelli to play?

"Army recruited me as an offensive linemen and they feel I could play at any spot on the offensive line. I'll play anywhere that Army feels I can best help the team and go anywhere I'm needed."

Next up for Gennarelli is preparing for his upcoming senior season this fall.

"I'm happy, excited and relieved to have given Army my commitment. I can just focus on my senior year and my senior season without having to worry about recruiting.

Paolo Gennarelli is verbally committed to Army.