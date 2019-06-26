Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel senior offensive guard/center recruit Jalen Grant (6-foot-1, 272 pounds) is holding an impressive 16 scholarship offers this summer and Grant has been one of the most consistently impressive linemen in various camps and showcase events this year. Grant checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"I'm done now with all of the college camps and now it's time to focus on my team and my senior season," Grant said. "I had a pretty good early run at the different camps and now I'm not worried about those. I have a lot of offers and some great options to look into."

Grant was also able to make his first official visit recently.

"I took my first official visit to Ball State from last Thursday to Saturday and overall it went pretty good. It was my first ever visit to Ball State and everyone showed myself and my Mom a good time on the visit. I was able to get to know the coaches and the rest of the recruits better. I was able to learn a lot more about Ball State and came away impressed with them after the visit."

Does Grant have any upcoming official visits in mind?

"We are in a dead period now so the visits will stop for now. I'm sure I'm going to go make more visits to schools once after the dead period is done. I'm still looking at several schools so I really haven't decided on my next visit."

Does Grant have a time frame for making a college decision?

"I'm not going to rush into anything. Ball State was a great visit but I just don't feel like I'm ready to make a decision yet. I want to get out and see more schools first and I want to get out to see as many schools that I want to see before making a decision."

Grant is also excited for his upcoming team camp and senior season.

"We are doing a lot of lifting and conditioning now and we start up our team camp on July 8th. I'm ready to get back with the team and get going."

Jalen Grant has multiple scholarship offers.