OL Griskey discusses his Air Force pledge

Huntley (Ill.) junior offensive guard recruit Luke Griskey (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) made a weekend spring visit to the Air Force Academy and decided to give his verbal commitment to the Falcons. Griskey checks in and discusses his college commitment in this latest recruiting update.

"I've been giving a lot of thought about my commitment to Air Force for some time now," Griskey said. "I have family members who served in the Army for years and they loved the overall experience. Air Force will allow me to play big time football along with setting me up for life after my service commitment."

Griskey pointed towards several key factors in his verbal commitment to Air Force.

"Air Force offers a great education along with job opportunities and they really do set you up for life after graduation, especially if you study and major in any technical fields. I went to visit Air Force on Friday and Saturday along with my parents and the visit this weekend also played a big role in making my decision. I was able to meet all of the staff at Air Force a long with getting to learn more about the academy and the football program. I was really impressed with how well the coaches at Air Force including head coach Troy Calhoun treat the players. I really appreciate everything that the academy and the football program has to offer. I'm a super organized person and at times a perfectionist, and I'll be playing with and going to school with kids who are very like minded. It's a great fit for me."

Did Griskey also consider any additional schools before giving Air Force his commitment?

"I took a good look at Toledo and I appreciated the coaches recruiting me. I just looked at everything that Air Force has to offer and it would be hard for anyone to really be able to mach what the Air Force Academy has to offer both in school and after graduation."

So what position was Griskey recruited to play for the Air Force Academy?

"Air Force said that they like the offensive tackles playing lighter weight than the guards, so I imagine they will be looking at me as more of a tackle. I'll play anywhere on the line whenever I'm needed to play. Air Force still runs a ground and pound offensive attack and the offense is a perfect fit for me."

Griskey also has the full support of his family.

"My parents went with me on the visit this weekend to Air Force and they loved it."

Luke Griskey is verbally committed to Air Force.

