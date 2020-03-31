Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey junior offensive guard recruit Ryan Gudaitis (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) has been able to add his first two scholarship offers recently when both Illinois State and Southern Illinois decided to extend him scholarship offers. Gudaitis checks in and discusses his latest offers, recruiting news and much more in this update.

"I was able to add my first two offers from Illinois State and Southern Illinois," Gudaitis said. "I was hoping that I would eventually draw some scholarship offers but getting them this early is really a nice surprise."

Gudaitis, who is a three sport athlete at Hersey (football, basketball and baseball) filled us in on his latest offers and recruiting news.

"The coaches from Illinois State and SIU have been staying in touch with me and showing interest in me before they offered. I haven't been able to get out to visit wither ISU or SIU but I'm hoping to do that later this spring. I've also been hearing from several other schools including South Dakota, NIU, North Dakota, EIU plus some of the Minnesota D2 schools like Winona State and Minnesota Duluth. I was able to make a junior day visit to NIU back in February and that went well but it was my only visit for now. I was also planning to visit ISU later this spring but that's been cancelled."



Gudaitis also filled us in on his life has been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been a big impact so far and I really miss going to school. We started remote learning and we also had our spring break along with a week of snow days the previous week. We have a great program called Sparta Scale at our school that measures our weaknesses so we have access to that outside of school. Our strength coach at school has sent us some different workouts to do on our own so I've been trying to keep up with everything."

Gudaitis has also been just trying to keep himself entertained over this unexpected pandemic.

"I've been just watching Netflix and also playing more video games when I have some free time."

