Naperville (Ill.) Central senior offensive guard recruit Luke Hallstrom (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) decided to commit to Air Force on Tuesday evening. Hallstrom takes a few minutes from getting ready for his senior season and fills us in on his decision here.

"Once Air Force offered me I really sat down and thought hard about everything ," Hallstrom said. "Air Force is much more than just a football decision, it's a life decision and I couldn't be more excited about Air Force and my commitment."

Hallstrom broke down his decision to pledge to Air Force.

"Air Force just has so much to offer. I'm planning to major in engineering and Air Force offers one of the best education and degrees in engineering. Air Force is also a career opportunity and I'll have a job after graduation along with so many other options and opportunities. From the football side Air Force is a very strong program with great coaches and a great winning tradition. Air Force recruited me as an offensive guard. It just feels amazing to have such a great opportunity from Air Force."

Hallstrom also look hard at several other schools before making his decision on Tuesday.

"I looked hard at schools such as Davidson, Western Michigan , SIU and also South Dakota State. Those are all good schools and football programs but they can't come close to offering the opportunities that Air Force has to offer. I definitely appreciated those other schools recruiting me but Air Force was just too much for me to pass on, so I committed."

Hallstrom is also thrilled to have ended his recruiting process before the start of his senior season.

"I definitely didn't want to drag everything out and have to deal with recruiting all season long. I can avoid all of that stress this season and just go out and enjoy everything and stay focused on my team. I would say that the worst part of the recruiting process for me was just all of the measurable's involved. I might be an inch or two shorter than some other kids, and even if I was a better player in camps schools would just pass me over."

Luke Hallstrom is verbally committed to Air Force.

