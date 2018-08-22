Homewood (IL) Flossmoor junior offensive guard recruit Marcus Harper II (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) is just a few days away from the start of his junior season and Harper II couldn't be more excited to get his season underway. Harper II takes a few minutes and recaps his upcoming season, his latest recruiting news and more here.

"I'm just so excited I can't believe the season is almost here," Harper II said. "The team is looking really good and our offense is going to be really strong. We play against a tough team from Michigan City, Indiana so we have a big test ahead of us."

Harper II, who went back to school last week is also gearing up for what should be a busy reopening of the recruiting period on September 1st.

"I know that once September 1st gets here that the college coaches will have a lot more contact with recruits. I have stayed in touch with the coaches from Boston College, Purdue, Missouri and also Toledo and they all said that they will be contacting me on September 1st. Those four schools have no doubt shown the more interest in me this summer."

Will Harper II make any college game day visits this fall?

"I would love to go see some college games. Cincinnati earlier this summer sent me some details on getting tickets for a game. It just all depends on if my family can get away. I don't have anything set up just yet but I hope to see a few college games in person this season."

Does Harper II set any type of personal goals heading into the season?

"My own goal is to just go out and be dominant on every play. I want to be someone who other team's just can't block or don't have an answer for this year. I figure if I'm that type of player all of my goals and good things will follow."

Harper II also filled us in on his game day routine.

"It really just depends on how I wake up that day, On game day I'm either super excited or super serious. I listen to a lot of music before the game and I have two different playlist. One is a bit more old school with Tupac, Biggie and some others and then I have another one that has Meek Mill and newer guys. I also always make sure I get taped and I also make sure to say a quick prayer to myself before each game and I'm ready to go."

Marcus Harper II has scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Western Michigan and Toledo.

No one brings you more Land of Lincoln's top prospects first than EDGYTIM.com

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today