Jake Renfro, a standout for the Cincinnati Bearcats, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1.

Over the next 39 days, his recruitment was primarily focused on two schools: Wisconsin and LSU. Late Sunday evening, the junior offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Badgers.

"I'm actually leaving LSU right now," Renfro told BadgerBlitz.com. "So for me, it was Wisconsin and LSU the whole way through."