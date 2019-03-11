Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy junior offensive center prospect Christo Kelly (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) was able to make a Saturday junior day visit to Iowa State. Kelly, who is also an accomplished long snapper for the Ramblers and head coach John Holocek recaps his first visit to Ames, Iowa based campus here.

"I had an awesome visit to Iowa State," Kelly said. "Iowa State also has an open spot for a long snapper in this class so it was good to visit them in person and get to know the coaches better."

Kelly, who's Saturday visit was his first to Iowa State came away impressed with the Cyclones program.

"I was really impressed with the coaches at Iowa State including had coach Matt Campbell. I really liked how Coach Campbell said that Iowa State wants to recruit 5 star caliber character people and that they really look for high character players. I was able to see the practice facilities at Iowa State along with seeing the weight room, film room and everything they have is very high tech. The Iowa State coaches said that they want to see me at a camp this summer and hopefully I can go out and earn a spot with Iowa State this summer."

Kelly also recapped his latest list of growing recruiting suitors so far this winter.

"Besides Iowa State I've also been in contact with the coaches from Colgate, Yale, Cincinnati plus Minnesota and Holy Cross. I also last week had a talk with USC. The USC special teams coach (John Baxter) went to Loyola and it was exciting to talk with Coach Baxter."

Kelly in the meantime has continued to work on his overall game this winter.

"I've been back just lifting with my team and working out and getting after it. I'm excited to just get closer to another season and everyone is working hard this winter and getting ready for next season."



