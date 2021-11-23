OL Konstantonov looks ahead
Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy junior offensive tackle prospect Michael Kostantonov (6-foot-5, 310 pounds) is still trying to get over the end of his 2021 football season after losing to Lockport i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news