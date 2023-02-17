Maple Park (Ill.) Kaneland junior offensive guard prospect Brett Larson (6-foot-3, 260 pounds) was able to make some recent college Junior Day event visits including a recent visit to the University of St Thomas (FCS) in the greater Minneapolis area. Larson recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"This winter I'm inside for track practices right now along with lifting for football," Larson said. "I've been also able to make some college visits and the last school I visited was St Thomas last Saturday."

Larson broke down his first visit impressions from the University of St Thomas.

"I really liked it a lot at St Thomas and it was one of the better visits I've been able to make so far. The coaches at St Thomas put a big focus on life after graduation and included things like career planning and job placement. I liked how they focused more on the bigger picture. I was able to see the campus and some of the area surrounding the school and it's a smaller sized campus which I like. Everything is pretty close together and overall I felt pretty comfortable. I was able to connect with some of the coaches at St Thomas and they all gave me pretty positive feedback. They are impressed with my growth and development and said they want me to come back for another visit this spring."

Does Larson have any additional visits planned for this coming spring?

"I'm planning to visit Augustana (D3) this coming Monday. I've already made visits to Miami of Ohio, NIU and also St Ambrose (NAIA). I don';t have anything else set up yet and I'm sure I'll end up making a few more visits this spring. It seems like a lot of the invites come pretty last minute."

In the meantime Larson continues to work and prepare for a very busy spring ad summer,

"I'm planning on going to a lot of college campus this summer so I want to be in the best shape I can for those camps. I don't have anything set up yet and I'll get that done later this spring. I'm working on improving my leg strength along with improving my overall technique and just get everything locked in. I'm also still working with Fist Football on my overall technique this winter."

