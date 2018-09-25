Oak Lawn (Ill.) Richards junior offensive linemen recruit Jalen Lee (6-foot-4, 270 pounds) and the Bulldogs (5-0) are off to a strong start so far this season. Lee, who has made the position move from the defensive line to the offensive line this season is also drawing more recruiting attention. Lee checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"We are 5-0 so far and I'm doing great these days," Lee said. "I feel like we are playing with a bigger chip on our shoulders and we are going out and playing for each other. Everyone is buying in and it comes down to us loving each other and playing for each other every day."

Lee has also seen more and more recruiting attention this fall.

"Recruiting has been going pretty well. I've stayed in touch with the coaches from Illinois, Miami of Ohio, Cincinnati, NIU, Indiana and also Iowa State along with some other schools. Those schools have been showing me the most interest. I've been also getting a lot of mail from several schools."

Lee also made a recent visit to Cincinnati.

"I went and visited Cincinnati a few weeks ago when they played Alabama A&M and it was a nice visit. It was just as good vibe and a good atmosphere and it's a big time program. It's fun to go out and see different schools in person and see what each school has to offer. Overall I liked what I saw at Cincinnati and I also spent some time talking with a few of the coaches at Cincinnati like Coach Gino (Guidugli). The coaches made us feel at home and really welcomed at Cincinnati. The coaches at Cincinnati want me to stay in touch with them this season."

Will lee make any other college visits soon?

"I'm going to put the visits on hold until after the end of the season. I really want to just focus on my team and school for the rest of the season and not get too distracted."

So how is this season different for Lee compared to last year?

"A lot has changed for me. I played defense and this year I decided to get out of my comfort zone and play on the offensive line. My coaches asked me to move and we talked it over and felt it would be the best move for me and it's been going great. I worked really hard on my pass pro and focus on my technique. I was also lucky to have guys on my team that really tested me every day in practice. Between the camps and working with my team this summer it really has helped me get better."

