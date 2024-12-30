OL Mallette recaps his season and more

Former Lena Winslow and current Iowa OL Gennings Dunker discusses the Iowa offensive line's future here.
Meet: Get to Know Althoff 2028 WR/DB Cornelious Anderson who is our prospect of the day
Better Know a Badger — 2025 Palatine four-star outside linebacker Jaylen Williams breaks down his flip to Wisconsin
Video My Take: So what are the Indiana Hoosiers getting in Naperville North 3 star QB Jacob Bell?
Meet: Get to Know Brother Rice 2026 OG Qwamaine Spivery Jr who is our featured prospect of the day.
Former Lena Winslow and current Iowa OL Gennings Dunker discusses the Iowa offensive line's future here.
Meet: Get to Know Althoff 2028 WR/DB Cornelious Anderson who is our prospect of the day
Better Know a Badger — 2025 Palatine four-star outside linebacker Jaylen Williams breaks down his flip to Wisconsin