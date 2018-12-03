There are few words to describe how excited I am to further my education and athletic career with Western Illinois University. Thank you so much @Coach_TsTock , @_CoachElliott , and @CoachTHowle for the chance to play football in college. #NeckUp pic.twitter.com/JTv957rBve

Joliet (IL) Catholic senior offensive guard recruit Ty Ojanovac (6-foot-3, 272 pounds) made a weekend official visit to Western Illinois University and decided to pledge to the in-state Leathernecks on Sunday after coming back from his weekend visit. Ojanovac discusses his college decision here.

"I made my official visit to WIU this weekend," Oljanovac said. "This was like the fourth time that I've been to WIU and it's always been a great visit and a great experience. I honestly couldn't find a reason why I shouldn't commit to WIU so I decided to call up the coaches and give them my verbal commitment."

Ojanovac, who was one of the leaders on the Joliet Catholic offensive line that helped the Hilltoppers capture it's 14th IHSA state football title this past season filled us in on what stands out to him about WIU.

"I just love the coaches at WIU and they are just a younger group of guys but they also are great teachers and they also might be younger but they also have a ton of experience. I just love the whole family feel between the coaches and the players at WIU. Everyone is on the same page and I just feel that the coaches at WIU will be able to push me to become the best player I can be in college. I just felt like I was a great fit at WIU and I'm excited about my decision. My Dad also went on the official visit and he also loved it at WIU."

Ojanovac also had other options and looked at a handful of other schools before making his verbal commitment to WIU.

"I looked hard into Cornell along with Georgetown, Southeast Missouri along with several D2 schools. I just felt a strong connection with WIU and that I didn't feel that connection with any other school. WIU is also a great fit for me academically. I'm planning to major in Forensic Chemistry and WIU is one of six schools that actually offers a major in Forensic Chemistry. WIU also has a great chemistry program and they have a lot to offer."

Ojanovac is also thrilled to have his recruiting process completed.

"I'm very happy to have made my college choice. I would say the hardest part of the process is just waiting on college coaches to make a decision on whether they will offer you a scholarship or not."

Ty Ojanovac is verbally committed to Western Illinois University.