OL Palucki pledges to Toledo

Tinley Park (Ill.) Andrew junior offensive guard recruit Jake Palucki (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process and gave the University of Toledo his verbal commitment over the past weekend. Palucki breaks down his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"Overall I just really liked the coaches at Toledo and they are great people who I'm excited to play for in college," Palucki said. "I made another visit to Toledo last week and I pretty much knew after that visit I was ready to make my college decision."

Palucki pointed towards some key factors which led to his verbal commitment to Toledo Rockets.

"Toledo just always made me feel like I was a priority for them and they recruited me the hardest out of any other school. Toledo has been a consistent winner over the years in the MAC (Mid American Conference) and I'm excited to go play for Toledo. Everyone in and around the football program at Toledo are really good people who just always make me and my family feel welcome. I know that I'll get a good education at Toledo and that the coaches at Toledo will help me develop into thew best player I can be over the next few years. Toledo is also not too far from home so that works out well for my family and friends."

So which other schools did Palucki consider before pledging to Toledo?

"I looked pretty hard at Memphis, Miami of Ohio along with Coastal Carolina. I was planning to make visits to those schools in April, but after thinking everything is over I decided I was ready to make my decision and I will cancel those visits. I already have a great relationship with the Toledo staff and I was ready to make my decision. Why wait when I know that Toledo is the best overall fit for me? It feels good to make my decision and commit to Toledo. It's a big relief to make my decision and now I can just focus on my team and on my season this summer and not worry about my recruiting."

So what has been the hardest part of the recruiting process for Palucki?

"I think just all of the travel that's involved in the recruiting process was the hardest part for me. I wound up going out to visit a lot of schools and made a lot of long trips in the car. It wound up being a lot more work than I expected."

Jake Palucki is verbally committed to Toledo.

