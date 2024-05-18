Cincinnati has more size for its future offensive lines.

On Saturday, Glenbrook North (Ill.) lineman Samuel Paich announced his commitment via social media to the Bearcats. He chose them out of a list that also includes Coastal Carolina, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH) and others.

Paich garnered a Cincinnati offer during his visit to Clifton on March 25 for a spring practice. He's also set an official visit with the Bearcats for June 14. But he couldn't wait until then to announce his decision.

Paich becomes commitment No. 9 for Cincinnati in the 2025 recruiting class and the first offensive lineman. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Nic Cardwell.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Paich's decision.