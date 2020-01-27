Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior offensive linemen recruit Ryan Stewart (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer late last week from Kent State. Stewart checks in and discusses adding his first offer from the Flashes and more in this recruiting update.

"Kent State offered me a scholarship late last week and it's my first offer," Stewart said. "The Kent State coaches contacted my coaches on Thursday night and said they would be at my Friday morning workout. The Kent State coach contacted my head coach (Rob Zvonar) after the workout on Friday and that's when I was offered a scholarship."

Stewart, who was a starter on the Lincoln Way East Griffins Class 8A state title team in 2019 filled us in on his early impressions of adding his first offer from Kent State.

"It's exciting. I know that Julian Edelman played for Kent State and he'e a great player. I'm going to look more into Kent State soon and do my research on the school and the football program. It's just an exciting feeling to add my first offer from Kent State."

Stewart filled us in on which schools have started to shown him recruiting attention.

"Besides Kent State I've also been in touch with the coaches at NIU, Miami of Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan State, Ohio and several other coaches have been in school recently. I made a visit to NIU not too long ago and I'm also set to visit Miami of Ohio on February 1st for a junior day event."

So what part of his overall game is Stewart looking to improve upon this off season?

"Adding more good weight and size has been a big emphasis for me. I've already added 20 pounds since the end of the season and my goal is to get to around the 270 pound range for next season. I've been hitting the weight room really hard this winter along with changing my diet. I'm eating a lot more protein and eating a lot more food overall. I'mm also working on improving my pass sets with my coaches at school."

Stewart is also embracing being more of a leader for his team for next season.

"We had a great run last year but we have already moved on and are back at it hard in the weight room getting ready for next year. Everyone is back to work and getting after it. I'm trying to be a bit more vocal as a leader for my team and getting the younger guys to buy into how we do things and trying to push the younger guys to be better."

So what lessons did Stewart learn from the outgoing senior class?

"The seniors just showed us what a real brotherhood is. They really made sure I worked hard and welcomed me onto the team as a junior and made me feel like one of the guys."

