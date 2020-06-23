EdgyTim - OL Turner breaks down his ISU pledge

Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita senior offensive guard recruit Bodie Turner (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) recently gave in state Illinois State University his verbal commitment. Turner checks in and breaks down his decision here.

"I feel really good about Illinois State and my decision," Turner said. "I originally wanted to wait to make a college choice, but I also didn't want to miss out on a great opportunity I had at Illinois State so I committed."

Turner, who had narrowed down his top school choices to Illinois State along with Eastern Illinois pointed towards several factors in his final choice.

"It's been really hard with COVID to get out to visit any schools in person, but I have a lot of family who went to Illinois State. Illinois State already has answered a ton of questions I have about them. They have so much to offer at Illinois State on and off the field. I have a really good relationship with the coaches at Illinois State including my recruiting coach Mike Banks. Illinois State plays in a tough conference (Missouri Valley) and plays against great competition. It's a great school and football program and they just really have a lot to offer and it was hard to pass up the offer from them."

Turner will also be playing in college close to home.

"Yeah playing close to home is another positive. I didn't go into my recruiting looking to stay close to home, but it just sort of worked out that way. It's great for my family and friends and they can come see me play."

Turner is also thrilled to have made his college decision.

"I'm glad I made my decision and it feels good. The hardest part of the recruiting process was just dealing with all of the COVID stuff. It was hard to try to get a good feel about schools without getting to see them in person or meet the4 coaches in person."

Turner is also glad to be back on the field with his team this summer.

"We started our team conditioning last week and we are going three days a week for now. It's just good to be back and working and getting focused again on football."

Bodie Turner is verbally committed to Illinois State.



