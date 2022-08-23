OL Wallace choses Illinois State

Metamora (Ill.) senior two star ranked offensive tackle recruit Ben Wallace (6-foot-5, 300 pounds) decided recently to wrap up his recruiting process and gave nearby Illinois State University his verbal commitment. Wallace discusses his college decision and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I have a great relationship with the coaches at Illinois State," Wallace said. "I just feel like Illinois State is the best overall fit for me so I committed."

Wallace pointed towards a few of the key factors which led him to give the Illinois State Redbirds his commitment.

"Illinois State has a great Education department and I'm planning to become a math teacher and I know that academically Illinois State will prepare me to go into the teaching profession. Illinois State is also a great football program and it's also pretty close to home. It will be great for my family and friends to be able to come and watch all of my games in college, and staying closer to home really became more of a factor for me the more I thought about it."

So what other schools did Wallace consider before committing to Illinois State?

"I looked pretty hard at Eastern Illinois along with staying in contact a bit with SIU. In the end it was just hard to pass up the overall fit and opportunity that I'll have at Illinois State. Positionally, Illinois State is recruiting me as more of an interior linemen and I'm totally fine with it. I'm a versatile linemen and I can play anywhere on the line."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Wallace?

"I would say the hardest part of the recruiting process was just trying to keep all of the different information straight for all of the schools. Schools would just load you down with information and it was really overwhelming to keep track of all of it at times. I was fortunate that my family and coaches all helped me with my recruiting process."

Wallace, who will take an official visit to Illinois State this winter is also planning to make several game day visits this fall.

"I'm planning to get back toIllinois State and catch as many games as I can this season. I'll take an official visit after the season and I'm just really focused right now in my team and the upcoming season."

Wallace is also excited about his upcoming senior season which kicks off in just 3 more days.

"I'm still trying to get my head around finally being a senior this season and this being my last year of high school. It's a love/hate relationship for me in many ways. I've been named as a captain by my teammates this season and I have some great relationships with my teammates and in some ways I don't want my high school career to end."

So what part of his overall game has Wallace improved this off-season?

"My overall mobility is much better this season compared to last season. I just feel that I worked hard to be better in every aspect of the game."

Ben Wallace is verbally committed to Illinois State.