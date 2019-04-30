One of the most impressive offensive linemen this off-season on the camp circuit has been Chicago (Ill.) Simeon junior offensive guard recruit Khalyl Warren (6-foot-3, 285 pounds). Warren, who was the Offensive Linemen MVP of the recently held The Opening camp in St. Louis recaps his latest spring recruiting news along with previewing his upcoming spring and summer camp travels here.

"I added a new offer a few weeks ago from Jacksonville State," Warren said. "I have offers now from Jacksonville State, Illinois State, South Dakota and Southern Miss and I've also been in touch with a lot of different schools as well."

Warren recapped his growing list of in school college coaches so far this spring at Simeon Career Academy.

"Lately we've seen the coaches from Notre Dame, Air Force, Syracuse and Oregon all in school. Our coaches have said that we are expecting a lot more coaches in soon. I've also been working more and more at guard and center. A lot of the college coaches have said they are recruiting me as more of a guard and I want to be able to learn as much as I can and be as versatile as I can for the colleges this summer."

Warren is also starting to put together his summer college camp plans.

"I was invited to the Rivals Camp in St. Louis in a few weeks and I'll be going to that camp. I'm also set to camp at the Lindenwood Mega Camp along with some of the North Central College camps. I'm going to focus on going to the local area camps this summer."

Warren has also excited to get back with his teammates this coming summer getting ready for his 2019 senior season.

"Everything this spring is going great and everyone is working hard. I've been focused on just helping my teammates get better and also keeping my grades up."

