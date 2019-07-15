Chicago (Ill.) Simeon senior offensive guard recruit Khalyl Warren (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) made a visit this past weekend to Southeast Missouri State and ended up giving the Redhawks his verbal commitment. Warren discusses his decision here.

"Southeast Missouri State really believes in me," Warren said. "My family was ok with my decision after we talked it over. I love SEMO the same way they love me back and it's also a great family oriented program that's a perfect fit for me so I committed."

Warren, who had several offers this summer from several different levels felt his weekend visit to SEMO played a huge role in his decision.

"The visit to SEMO was a major factor. The visit gave me a chance to ask all the questions I needed to ask the coaches at SEMO. My parents also had a chance to ask the coaches questions and they also felt great about the school and the football program. I really was impressed with how everyone just gets along and enjoys each other at SEMO. They just move and function well as a team."

Warren also considered several schools but also felt that it was time for him to make his college decision.

"I looked at a lot of schools and I would say that the other school I was really interested in was South Dakota. They wanted me to wait now and see my first three games on video before they would take my commitment. After my visit this weekend to SEMO I wasn't going to wait any longer."

Warren is also looking forward to his upcoming senior season.

"I'm a little sad that recruiting is over, but I'm glad I made a good choice for myself and now I'm just ready for the season."

Khalyl Warren is verbally committed to Southeast Missouri State.