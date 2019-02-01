Chicago (Ill.) Simeon junior offensive guard recruit Khalyl Warren (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) has been able to add two early scholarship offers so far this winter. Warren also made a recent visit to Miami of Ohio and checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I have offers now from both Southern Miss and Illinois State," Warren said. "I also made a Junior Day visit last weekend to Miami of Ohio and recruiting has been going pretty well. "

Warren, who also had a strong performance a few weeks ago at the EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase recapped his recent visit to Miami of Ohio.

"I had a great visit to Miami. The coaches showed us around and I was able to have a good talk with Miami offensive line coach George Barnett. Miami is just a great school and they really have a lot to offer. I really liked the athletic center and they also have a high class weight room and indoor facilities. Coach Barnett said that he was glad to get a chance to see me in person and that he will take a look at my film again. He said he liked my balance and how I stop the bull rush and I just got a lot of positive feedback from Coach Barnett."



Warren also recapped his latest in school visitors.

"Besides Miami of Ohio I've also been in contact with the coaches from Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois State and Michigan State has started to show some interest. I know that we've seen a lot of coaches in school lately."

Warren also added a recent offer from the in-state Illinois State Redbirds.

"Illinois State is my latest offer I know that ISU offers strong academics and that they also have a good football program. I was invited to go to Illinois State for a junior day on February 16th and I'm looking forward to learning more about them."

