Bolingbrook (IL) junior offensive tackle recruit John Williams (6-foot-5, 310 pounds) and the Raiders are off to an impressive start (3-0) so far this season. Williams has also seen a steady rise in his overall recruiting stock as well this fall. Williams checks in and recaps his season along with his latest recruiting news here.

"It feels good (to be 3-0)," Williams said. "I would grade my play so far this season as pretty high overall. Our O Line has been doing well and our running backs have been gaining a lot of yards. I'm still just focused on doing my job and helping my team as much as I can."

Williams has also started to draw recruiting attention this fall.

"I've been in tough with maybe 6-7 different college coaches since last week. I've been contacted by the coaches at Oklahoma, Syracuse, Ohio State, Cincinnati along with a few other coaches. They all have been saying pretty much the same stuff, that they all want to stay in touch and just general talk."

Does Williams have any upcoming college game day visit plans?

"Cincinnati invited me out to a game and I'm actually trying tp go see them this Saturday. I don't have any plans just yet but Cincinnati is the only school that's invited me out so far to see a game."

So how has Williams game changed this season compared to a year ago?

"This year I feel like I'm much more violent and I'm also staying lower and just having better leverage and technique."

Williams is also excited for his game this Friday against rival Homewood-Flossmoor (3-0).

"H-F is a big rivals of ours. Our quarterback Devyn (Suggs) came to us from H-F plus I also know H-F DL Charlie Brooks a little bit. It's always a big game for us and I can't wait for Friday to get here."

John Williams has scholarship offers from the University of Cincinnati, Kansas State and Purdue.

