Des Plaines (Ill.) Maine West junior outside linebacker recruit Ben Cooper (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) last week decided to wrap up his recruiting process and gave in-state Illinois State University Redbirds and head coach Brock Spack his verbal commitment. Cooper breaks down his decision process in this latest recruiting update.

"I made an on campus unofficial visit last week and I loved it on that visit" Cooper said. "Illinois State just has so much to offer and after I made my visit I was able to learn a lot more about the school and the football program. I gave it a little bit of thought, talked it over with my family then I committed. to Illinois State."

Cooper discussed some of the key factors which led to his verbal commitment to Illinois State.

"Illinois State is close to home, they offer a great education and a great football program plus the surrounding area, the campus and facilities are great. It's also just special to stay at home and play for an in state school. It will be great to play in a program that also has a ton of Illinois kids on the roster. I'm also very excited about the recruiting class for Illinois State so far and they've landed some great players already."

Cooper, who's summer camp schedule was very limited because of an illness is set on Illinois State despite several other schools wanting to see him this summer.

"I heard from a lot of different schools who wanted to see me camp this summer but unfortunately I ended up catching mononucleosis and that really knocked me out of any camps this summer. I was excited to see how I matched up this summer against other kids and also to show the college coaches what I can do in person. I had some schools who wanted me to wait to make a decision, but once Illinois State offered me then when I took a visit, I was really to lock in with Illinois State. It definitely has worked out for me with Illinois State."

Copper is also excited to stay closer to home in college and for his family and friends to watch him play.

"Early on in the process I wanted to go far away from home and everything, but it was really important to myself and my family to stay closer to home. I can still go and live on my own away from home but till be within a few hours away. Illinois State just checks off all the boxes for me."

Copper is now the third known in-state verbal commitment to Illinois State , joining Hoffman Estates RB Matt Lawson and York WR Luke Mailander in the ISU Redbirds Class of 2024.

Ben Cooper is verbally committed to Illinois State University.